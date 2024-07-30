CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $3.67 Million Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.29.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DY stock opened at $178.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.45 and a 200-day moving average of $146.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.42 and a 12-month high of $186.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

