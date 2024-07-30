CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Increases Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $3,213,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $3,079,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 146,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $801,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $67.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.40. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $68.84.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,263.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,703 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,774. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.