CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 126 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,442,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,004,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,748,000 after buying an additional 19,435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Littelfuse by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 328,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Baird R W raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total value of $568,796.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,936.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,938 shares of company stock worth $2,545,503 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $259.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $305.74.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

