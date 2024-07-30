CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 26,104 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,104 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1,585.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $28.68.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

