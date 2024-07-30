CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 2,812 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1,140.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 161,396 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,776,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,081,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,858,000 after acquiring an additional 415,126 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,026,000 after acquiring an additional 293,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.29.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.35). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

