CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 619 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.31.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

GWRE stock opened at $148.71 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.05 and a twelve month high of $150.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.67 and its 200-day moving average is $121.62.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $405,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $405,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $19,361,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,747,850. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

