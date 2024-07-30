CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 23,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

