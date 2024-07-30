CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Reduces Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MASI. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Masimo by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Masimo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Masimo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $108.09 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $153.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.57.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

