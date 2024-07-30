CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 1,302 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CBIZ by 45.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 45,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 50,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Price Performance

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.27. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBZ

CBIZ Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.