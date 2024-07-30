CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 14,171 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 14,171 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at $36,807,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,807,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,300 shares of company stock worth $5,459,813. 18.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical Stock Down 0.4 %

GMED opened at $71.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.13. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $74.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

