CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Trims Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,125,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202,445 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,134,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 353,098 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,086,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 321,624 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,086,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 714,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 236,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 148,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

BLDP opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 10.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 177.82%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLDP. TD Securities raised their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.49.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

