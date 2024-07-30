Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Desjardins issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$188.00 to C$187.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$188.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$179.29.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$159.00 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$143.13 and a 52-week high of C$181.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$165.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$170.73.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. In related news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky acquired 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

