Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. On average, analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.777 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Desjardins cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

