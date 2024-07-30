Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Up 30.1% in July

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the June 30th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cannabix Technologies Stock Up 16.3 %

OTCMKTS BLOZF opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.70. Cannabix Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, workplaces, and laboratories in the United States. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; MS breath sampler; and contactless alcohol breathalyzer, as well as breath collection units.

