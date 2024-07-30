Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Acquired by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Cannae by 103,775.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cannae

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $499,073.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,158.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cannae Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CNNE opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.94). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 74.62%. The firm had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.82%.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

