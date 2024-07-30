Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.10% of Carpenter Technology worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 688,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,741,000 after purchasing an additional 458,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,833,000 after buying an additional 438,781 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,407,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth $22,901,000. Finally, Advent International L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth $16,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,551,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRS shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

CRS opened at $140.82 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $144.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average is $87.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

