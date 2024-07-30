Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 87,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $795,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 469.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRS shares. Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $140.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 1.44. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.15.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.76 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at $24,551,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $2,616,612.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,798 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at $24,551,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

