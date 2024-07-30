Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $60.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $88.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $661.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.05 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 28.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 431.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 457.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

