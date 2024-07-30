Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Position Lessened by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,023 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.41% of Casella Waste Systems worth $80,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWST stock opened at $102.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $108.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.40.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

