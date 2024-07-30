Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.95% from the stock’s current price.

Get Centuri alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Williams Capital raised shares of Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Centuri in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTRI

Centuri Stock Performance

NYSE CTRI opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. Centuri has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($137.53) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $528.02 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centuri will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centuri

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Centuri stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 141,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.16% of Centuri at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Centuri

(Get Free Report)

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.