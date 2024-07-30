Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

CHTR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a sell rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $367.75.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $377.36 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 30.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,957,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 50.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Charter Communications by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 319,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakcliff Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

