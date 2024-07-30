Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $377.36 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 30.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 416.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

