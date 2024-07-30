Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.80 per share.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHKP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $183.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $125.68 and a 1 year high of $186.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

