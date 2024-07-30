Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CHEF. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $41.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $44.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 2.30.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $874.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chefs’ Warehouse

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 119,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $825,000 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1,089.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

