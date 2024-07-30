Chemours (CC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Chemours to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.67% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chemours to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.80. Chemours has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $37.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

CC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Chemours in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

