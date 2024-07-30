Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,569 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,497 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.25% of Cheniere Energy worth $92,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.09.

LNG stock opened at $177.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $184.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

