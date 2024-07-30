Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $93.58. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.62.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

