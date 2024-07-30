Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,504,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,396,000 after purchasing an additional 62,174 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 48,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

CHH opened at $129.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,501.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,501.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,330.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,619 shares of company stock worth $3,436,998. 24.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

