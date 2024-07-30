Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHP.UN

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Trading Down 1.3 %

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$14.03 on Monday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$11.79 and a 12 month high of C$14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.38.

(Get Free Report)

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.