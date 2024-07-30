Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.25.
Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.
