Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3341 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Trading Down 2.1 %
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $17.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37.
About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
