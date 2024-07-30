Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3341 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $17.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

