Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Sold by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.18. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.4736 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.00%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

