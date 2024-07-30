Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.50 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $638.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.76. Chuy’s has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $42.89.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chuy’s by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 85.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth $133,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 10.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 948,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 91,612 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

