CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Receives C$19.22 Average PT from Brokerages

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James upgraded CI Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

In other CI Financial news, Senior Officer Amit Muni sold 7,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.54, for a total transaction of C$107,981.34. In related news, Senior Officer Amit Muni sold 7,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.54, for a total transaction of C$107,981.34. Also, Senior Officer Manisha Burman sold 11,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.23, for a total transaction of C$170,136.61. Insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at C$16.83 on Friday. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$12.51 and a 52-week high of C$17.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.01). CI Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of C$645.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$690.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.5167464 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

