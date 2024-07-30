CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James raised CI Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.33.

CI Financial Price Performance

TSE CIX opened at C$16.83 on Monday. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$12.51 and a twelve month high of C$17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.86.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$645.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$690.26 million. CI Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. Research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.5167464 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Manisha Burman sold 11,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.23, for a total transaction of C$170,136.61. In related news, Senior Officer Manisha Burman sold 11,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.23, for a total transaction of C$170,136.61. Also, Senior Officer Amit Muni sold 7,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.54, for a total value of C$107,981.34. 14.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

