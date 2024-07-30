Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 165.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $179,305,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,077,000 after acquiring an additional 186,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 54,687 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,008,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,058,000 after acquiring an additional 31,581 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CINF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $126.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $128.23.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

