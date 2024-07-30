City Office REIT (CIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT Stock Down 1.3 %

CIO stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $241.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.94.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CIO

City Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.