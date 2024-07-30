Clarivate (CLVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Clarivate has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.70-0.80 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $621.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.57 million. On average, analysts expect Clarivate to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clarivate Price Performance

NYSE CLVT opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Clarivate has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Clarivate

About Clarivate

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.