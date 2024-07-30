ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ClearPoint Neuro’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43. ClearPoint Neuro has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $191.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.08.

ClearPoint Neuro ( NASDAQ:CLPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The company had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 7.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 23,048.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 46,096 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 21.6% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 158,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 28,227 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, Lane Generational LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 174,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 24,512 shares during the period. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

