Cogent Communications’ (CCOI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.57.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCOI opened at $67.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.19. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $266.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.13 million. Analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $2,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,553,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,632,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $2,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,553,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,632,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,994.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,440 shares of company stock worth $9,828,016 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 58,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $10,424,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,651,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

