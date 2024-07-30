Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CGNX. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.79.

Cognex Price Performance

CGNX stock opened at $49.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.85. Cognex has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $54.88.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.14 million. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Institutional Trading of Cognex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Cognex by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 112,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cognex by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,196,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

