Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $100.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average is $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $101.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 560.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after acquiring an additional 244,834 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,073 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 182,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 383,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after acquiring an additional 139,429 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $3,269,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.