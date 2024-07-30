Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Columbia Banking System in a research note issued on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $26.12 on Monday. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 261,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.8% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 85.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.80%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

