Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Given New $29.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COLB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.04.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 44.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 431,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,587,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 10.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 111.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 15.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

