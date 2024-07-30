Columbia Sportswear to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:COLM)

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COLM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of COLM stock opened at $78.99 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $87.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.02. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 116.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11,725.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 174.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.