Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1,159.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 99.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 41.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 29,366 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.95.

CMA opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

