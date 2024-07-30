Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CYH. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.65.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $719.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at $5,121,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at $5,149,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,583,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 701,036 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,132,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 384.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 168,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Articles

