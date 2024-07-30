Comparing Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Advantage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vermilion Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Advantage Energy and Vermilion Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Advantage Energy currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.53%. Vermilion Energy has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 144.98%. Given Vermilion Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Advantage Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Energy and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy 15.40% 5.16% 3.48% Vermilion Energy -30.71% 11.65% 5.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advantage Energy and Vermilion Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $400.81 million 2.84 $75.26 million $0.42 16.21 Vermilion Energy $1.49 billion 1.09 -$176.01 million ($2.78) -3.67

Advantage Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vermilion Energy. Vermilion Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Advantage Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.