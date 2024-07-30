Comparing Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Porch Group and Smartsheet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porch Group -23.68% N/A -11.26% Smartsheet -8.35% -12.06% -5.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Porch Group and Smartsheet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Porch Group $430.30 million 0.47 -$133.93 million ($1.14) -1.78 Smartsheet $1.00 billion 6.66 -$104.63 million ($0.62) -77.77

Analyst Ratings

Smartsheet has higher revenue and earnings than Porch Group. Smartsheet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Porch Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Porch Group and Smartsheet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porch Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Smartsheet 1 3 13 0 2.71

Porch Group currently has a consensus price target of $4.92, suggesting a potential upside of 142.20%. Smartsheet has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.84%. Given Porch Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Porch Group is more favorable than Smartsheet.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Porch Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Smartsheet shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Porch Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Smartsheet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Porch Group has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smartsheet has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smartsheet beats Porch Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services. This segment offers inspection software and services, title insurance software, mortgage software, moving services, mover and homeowner marketing, and measurement software for roofers. The Insurance segment offers consumers with insurance and warranty products to protect their homes. This segment provides property-related insurance and captive reinsurance products; and warranty products under the Porch Warranty, American Home Protect, and Residential Warranty Services brands. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

