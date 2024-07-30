ConocoPhillips (COP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. On average, analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ConocoPhillips Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE COP opened at $109.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $127.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $105.77 and a 52-week high of $135.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.
