Contrasting Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) and MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) and MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Nutex Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of MediaAlpha shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of Nutex Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of MediaAlpha shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nutex Health and MediaAlpha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutex Health -15.85% -44.06% -9.54% MediaAlpha -7.76% N/A -21.56%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutex Health $247.65 million 0.17 -$45.79 million ($10.59) -0.79 MediaAlpha $388.15 million 2.47 -$40.42 million ($0.68) -21.46

This table compares Nutex Health and MediaAlpha’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MediaAlpha has higher revenue and earnings than Nutex Health. MediaAlpha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutex Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Nutex Health has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nutex Health and MediaAlpha, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutex Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 MediaAlpha 1 1 5 0 2.57

Nutex Health presently has a consensus target price of $150.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,684.04%. MediaAlpha has a consensus target price of $22.43, indicating a potential upside of 53.73%. Given Nutex Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than MediaAlpha.

Summary

MediaAlpha beats Nutex Health on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc. operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real Estate segment owns and owns and leases land and hospital building. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care. It also provides operational and managerial services, including management, billing, collections, human resources and recruiting, legal, accounting, and marketing. In addition, the company offers healthcare services, including emergency room care, inpatient care, and behavioral health, as well as onsite imaging, such as CT scan, X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, etc.; certified and accredited laboratories; and onsite inpatient pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

